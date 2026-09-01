Students learn seed ball making to promote biodiversity conservation

The Eco Club, NSS, DD Pant Botanical Society and Environment Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, in collaboration with the institution's innovation council, organised a workshop on ‘Beej Se Virasat: Seed Balls & Native Biodiversity.’

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The state nodal agency was the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP), Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

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Principal Dr Ekta Khosla spoke about the planet and the urgent need for its conservation, touching upon the importance of biodiversity in sustaining life on earth. She gave a heartfelt message to the young girls present that keeping the planet green is responsibility of every individual and that each one of us has a role to play by growing and nurturing plants.

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She also emphasised the deep connection between faith and seed plantation, noting that the act of planting a seed is itself an act of hope and belief in the future. She expressed her earnest wish that the coming generations should not have to face the environmental problems we see today and urged students to take up tree and seed plantation as a lifelong habit rather than a one-time activity.

IQAC coordinator Dr Anjana Bhatia explained the concept of the biodiversity index and its critical role in maintaining the balance of planet earth, describing how a healthy biodiversity index reflects the resilience and stability of an ecosystem. She described the seed as a carrier of life itself, holding within it the potential for future generations of plants and by extension, entire ecosystems.

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She also introduced the audience to the Japanese technique of seed ball making, tracing its origins as a natural farming method used to restore vegetation without disturbing the soil and explained how this age-old technique has today become a simple yet powerful tool for biodiversity restoration.

Green Sparrows Project director Ramanpreet Kaur explained the technique of seed ball making in detail, along with the types of seeds best suited for the purpose and the material required, including soil, compost and clay. She guided participants step by step through the process, ensuring hands-on understanding of how a seed ball is shaped and prepared for scattering.

IT Officer, EIACP, Alisha gave a message to participants to take up afforestation initiatives at their own individual level as a means to preserve biodiversity, stressing that even small personal efforts, when multiplied across many hands, can bring about large-scale environmental change. A special session was also held on the importance of seed banks in preserving native and traditional plant varieties, along with a display of seed bank material, highlighting how safeguarding local seed diversity strengthens long-term food and ecological security.

Dr Kanchan Sandhu, Associate Professor KVK Jalandhar, gave a talk on the importance of seeds, their nutritional value and their usage in daily life, explaining how seeds carry immense food value that is often overlooked in modern diets. She placed special emphasis on millets, discussing their rich nutritional profile and growing relevance in health-conscious and sustainable eating, encouraging participants to make seeds a regular part of their family meals.

Stage was conducted by Dr Anjana Bhatia and Dr Ramandeep Kaur. Mission life pledge was also taken by all. During the hands-on-training session, Ramanpreet gave a demo of seed ball making, with participants preparing seed balls using vermicomposting along with native seeds and clay, while Harpreet Kaur guided participants in preparing Pinus cone decor items, upcycling naturally shed forest material into decorative pieces.

Members from Sardar Ajit Singh Society and Self Help Group from Municipal Corporation and students from HMV participated in the workshop. An exhibition of seed balls, Pinus cone decor and seed bank material was also organised on this occasion.