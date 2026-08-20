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Home / Jalandhar / Students lock school gate over teacher transfer, high-tension wire concerns in Kapurthala

Students lock school gate over teacher transfer, high-tension wire concerns in Kapurthala

Call off dharna after talks with police and administration

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:49 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Students of a government school at Sheikhupur in Kapurthala lock the main gate of their school.A Tribune photograph.
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Government High School in Sheikhupur, Kapurthala, witnessed a massive protest after school students shut the main gate of the school and staged a dharna against the government and the administration on Wedneday.

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The protest was triggered by the recent transfer of a popular teacher and concerns over 11 kV power lines passing above an area near the school washrooms where students frequently gather. The students alleged that the overhead wires posed a serious safety risk.

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Students' main demand was the cancellation of the transfer of the teacher. Additionally, they demanded the relocation of high-voltage power lines to a safer area.

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The students piled their school bags near the gate and raised slogans against the school administration. They also carried placards bearing messages such as "Madam Di Badli Radd Karo" and "School Vich Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi".

The protesters said the transfer would adversely affect their studies. They also urged the authorities to shift the high-voltage power lines outside the school premises or to a safer location to ensure students' safety.

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Upon receiving the news of the protest, DSP Sheetal Singh arrived at the scene with a police force. The police spoke with the protesting students and their parents, listening to their grievances. DSP Sheetal Singh assured the students that their demands would be conveyed to the higher authorities and that efforts would be made to resolve the issues promptly.

Following the incident, leaders from various political parties also visited the school. Supporting the student demands, they called for a reconsideration of the teacher transfer and urged for safety measures regarding the high-voltage power lines. The leaders emphasised that the safety of the children should not be compromised at any cost.

After discussions with the police administration and receiving assurances, the students called off their protest and opened the main gate. Subsequently, classes resumed.

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