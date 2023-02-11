Students made aware of latest pharma technology

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 10

Prof Dr Olala Vazquez from Germany made students aware of the latest technology in healthcare during a seminar organised at Rayat Bahra Institute of Pharmacy.

Prof Varquez provided the latest and novel information about the best healthcare technology, especially e-chemical biology tools for enlightening diseases. Prof Manoj Katual, head of the institution, said Prof Vazquez is working as a professor in the department of chemical biology at the Philips University of Marburg in Germany.

Campus Director Dr Chandra Mohan welcomed all the guests and dignitaries, He said the Rayat Bahra Group has been constantly motivating its students for a bright future with high quality education as per the requirement of the time.