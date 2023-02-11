Students made aware of latest pharma technology

Hoshiarpur, February 10
Prof Dr Olala Vazquez from Germany made students aware of the latest technology in healthcare during a seminar organised at Rayat Bahra Institute of Pharmacy.
Prof Varquez provided the latest and novel information about the best healthcare technology, especially e-chemical biology tools for enlightening diseases. Prof Manoj Katual, head of the institution, said Prof Vazquez is working as a professor in the department of chemical biology at the Philips University of Marburg in Germany.
Campus Director Dr Chandra Mohan welcomed all the guests and dignitaries, He said the Rayat Bahra Group has been constantly motivating its students for a bright future with high quality education as per the requirement of the time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...