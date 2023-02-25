Students, MC join hands to clean Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised an awareness programme on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in coordination with the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, here on Friday.

KMV Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi was the chief guest and MC Health Officer Dr Sri Krishan Sharma was the guest of honour. Sanitary Inspector Monica Sekhri was a special invitee.

The programme was started with ‘shram daan’ during which the students and safai sainiks of the municipal corporation cleaned the KMV road. The MC staff also cleared a garbage dump near the Doaba Chowk.

Eleven safai sainiks of the corporation were honoured by the CBC, with ‘Sarvottam Sawachhagrehi’ badges which were pinned up by Field Publicity Officer of CBC, Rajesh Bali, Principal Atima and Health Officer Dr Sharma. Students and others present lauded the safai sainiks’ efforts.

Some of the college students who are working towards various social causes were also awarded certificates by the CBC.

Addressing the students on various components of cleanliness, Health Officer Dr Sharma called upon the city residents to contribute towards cleanliness in Jalandhar. He said the cleaning staff of the municipal corporation is leaving no stone unturned to keep the city clean.

Principal Atima Sharma, in her welcome address, said that the college always enthusiastically plays its role for social causes. He assured the Health Officer of full support in drive for cleanliness in the city. Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali appealed to city residents to help keep the city clean. The cultural troupe of the CBC performed a nukkad natak on cleanliness.