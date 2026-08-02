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Home / Jalandhar / Student’s mobile phone snatched in Garhshankar

Student’s mobile phone snatched in Garhshankar

The incident took place on Sri Anandpur Sahib Road at around 1 pm

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Garhshankar, Updated At : 03:17 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A motorcycle-borne man allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a college student in broad daylight while she was returning home in Garhshankar.

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The incident took place on Sri Anandpur Sahib Road at around 1 pm. According to the victim’s father, Gauri Shankar, a resident of Sahungra, his daughter is a student at Khalsa College, Garhshankar. She was walking home after attending classes as usual when the incident occurred.

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Gauri Shankar said that when she reached near Chaudhary Sweet Shop, before Sri Anandpur Sahib Chowk, a motorcyclist approached her from behind, snatched the mobile phone from her hand and fled the spot. The victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint. However, Gauri Shankar alleged that instead of launching an immediate search for the accused, the police asked his daughter to submit a written application, causing a delay in investigation.

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