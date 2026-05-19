Students of Class VI-VIII to have 10 bagless days

In a major step towards making education more engaging and stress-free, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has announced the implementation of 10 “bagless days” for students of Classes 6 to 8 in all government schools across the state, excluding PM Shri Schools, during the academic session 2026-27.

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The initiative aims to transform the traditional learning environment by reducing rote learning and encouraging creativity, experiential learning and skill development among students.

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Under the programme, students will participate in activities focused on social emotional learning (SEL), experiential education and out-of-class exposure instead of regular textbook-based studies. SCERT officials said the initiative is designed to nurture 21st-century skills, increase students’ interest in different subjects and provide a more holistic educational experience.

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The SCERT has also released a detailed activity calendar covering the period from May 2026 to February 2027. Activities planned for May to July include language-based entertainment programmes such as role plays, poetry recitations and exhibitions of holiday homework. During August and September, students will engage in mathematical games and a special “student-teacher” activity on Teacher's Day. In October and November, schools will organise social science exhibitions, waste management workshops and Children’s Day celebrations. The final phase, from December to February, will feature spark sessions on cyber security and environmental awareness, science-based activities, and educational visits to historical places.

The bagless days will begin with special morning assemblies and mindfulness exercises, followed by creative sessions such as the “Be Nature” activity, where students will imagine themselves as part of nature and prepare posters and messages on environmental themes.

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School heads have been instructed to appoint nodal teachers to coordinate the activities and maintain proper records in a dedicated register. Reports and photographs of all activities will have to be submitted to the headquarters by March 31, 2027.

Education experts believe the initiative will not only contribute to students’ academic growth, but also help in shaping them into responsible and socially aware citizens. Retired teacher Niraj Dhiman praised the government and SCERT for introducing the “bagless days” initiative, saying that the move would help students learn beyond textbooks and develop practical understanding along with creativity. “This is a welcome step towards making education enjoyable and meaningful. Such activities will reduce academic pressure on children and encourage confidence, communication skills, and social awareness among students,” he said.