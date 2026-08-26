Students pledge to plant, nurture trees at Van Mahotsav

The Phagwara Environment Association, in collaboration with Pyramid College, organised a Van Mahotsav at the college under the guidance of association president KK Sardana. The programme was held under the supervision of association general secretary Malkiat Singh Ragbotra and was inaugurated by Phagwara SDM Dr Navjot Sharma by planting a sapling on the college campus.

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Dr Sharma also distributed saplings among students for plantation at their homes and presented prizes to the winners of a painting competition organised by the college. Addressing the students, he urged them to plant more trees and ensure their proper care, stressing that protecting and nurturing trees was an important contribution towards the environment.

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The college and the association honoured Dr Sharma on the occasion. College director Dr Inderpal Singh presided over the function held in the college auditorium. Students presented songs, plays and speeches highlighting the importance of forests and trees and called upon people to increase the green cover. They also presented Punjabi cultural songs, giddha and bhangra, adding a colourful cultural dimension to the Van Mahotsav celebrations.

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College professor Dr Malkiat Singh and association general secretary Malkiat Singh Ragbotra elaborated on the significance of Van Mahotsav and forests.

More than 300 students present at the event took a pledge, on the initiative of Dr Inderpal Singh, to plant more saplings and ensure their proper care. Professor Atinder Pal Singh was felicitated for his special contribution towards making the programme a success.

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Among those present were Tara Chand Chumber, Krishan Lal, Paramjit Singh, manager of Dayawanti Foundation, Shakti Mahindru, president of Paryas Sanstha, Sham Sunder Gupta besides college staff and students. At the conclusion, association general secretary Malkiat Singh Ragbotra expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful organisation of the event.