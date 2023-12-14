Students present dance, songs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 13

A state-level Children’s Day function was celebrated by the Child Welfare Council, Punjab, in collaboration with District Child Welfare Council and District Red Cross Society at City Centre, Hoshiarpur, in which students from different schools across the state performed group songs, group folk dances and showcased their talent by participating in poem recitation competition.

Jalandhar stood first, Faridkot second and Hoshiarpur third in the folk song group. In folk dance Sammi, Faridkot stood first, Gurdaspur second and Hoshiarpur third. In poem recitation, Guneet Sharma of Barnala stood first, Vanshika of Hoshiarpur second and Harleen of Faridkot came third.

