Students raise awareness about harms of plastic use

Hoshiarpur, February 2
Under the National Green Corps (NGC) Eco-club Programme, an annual scheme of the Ministry of Environment, DAV College (Hoshiarpur) students led a campaign aimed at curbing the use of plastic.
During the event, Dr Rajeev Sharma explained to the students how our health has been deteriorating due to the unchecked use of plastic in our everyday lives.
Dr Pankaj Sharma, the Nodal Officer of NGC, stated that sixty students from the Science stream, had participated in the event. Chandarkanta Silhi, the Chemistry HOD and the convenor of the event, held a poster-making competition and a pledge ceremony to the students on the curbing use of plastic. The campaign ended with a campus rally, spreading awareness among students.
Dr Versha Mohindra, Manjeel Kumar, Dr Sonu Sharma, Dr Anu Saini and Dr Digvijay Singh were also present on the occasion. College Managing Committee president Anoop Kumar and Secretary DL Anand lauded the staff and students for being a part of the noble event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...