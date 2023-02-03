Students raise awareness about harms of plastic use

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 2

Under the National Green Corps (NGC) Eco-club Programme, an annual scheme of the Ministry of Environment, DAV College (Hoshiarpur) students led a campaign aimed at curbing the use of plastic.

During the event, Dr Rajeev Sharma explained to the students how our health has been deteriorating due to the unchecked use of plastic in our everyday lives.

Dr Pankaj Sharma, the Nodal Officer of NGC, stated that sixty students from the Science stream, had participated in the event. Chandarkanta Silhi, the Chemistry HOD and the convenor of the event, held a poster-making competition and a pledge ceremony to the students on the curbing use of plastic. The campaign ended with a campus rally, spreading awareness among students.

Dr Versha Mohindra, Manjeel Kumar, Dr Sonu Sharma, Dr Anu Saini and Dr Digvijay Singh were also present on the occasion. College Managing Committee president Anoop Kumar and Secretary DL Anand lauded the staff and students for being a part of the noble event.