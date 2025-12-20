Students sensitised on cyber safety at Kamla Nehru college

A cyber crime awareness seminar was organised by the NSS Department of Kamla Nehru College for Women, Phagwara, with the aim of sensitising students about the growing threats of cyber-crime and the importance of digital safety.

DSP Vijay Kanwar Pal from the Narcotics Cell, Jalandhar, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Inspector Usha Rani, Station House Officer, City Phagwara, was present as a special guest.

The guests were warmly welcomed by College Principal Dr Swinder Pal, vice- principal Ruminder Kaur, senior accounts in-charge Kuldeep Singh, NSS programme officers Nidhi Jassal and Dr Tavisha, along with NSS volunteers. Addressing the gathering, DSP Vijay Kanwar Pal emphasised that awareness is the most effective tool to curb cyber-crime. He apprised the students of various forms of cyber-crimes, including online frauds, cyber scams related to internet-based payments, misuse of email accounts, and crimes committed through social media platforms.

He advised students to remain vigilant while using digital platforms and encouraged them to secure their social media and online accounts by enabling two-step verification, using strong passwords, and avoiding the sharing of personal or financial information with anyone over phone or other digital means.