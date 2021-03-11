Students shake a leg on their favourite beats

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

Playing feel-good music and tapping their feet on their favourite beats, students of various institutes gave scintillating performances on the occasion of the World Dance Day on Friday. From performing on traditional numbers to Zumba and the latest DJ kind of groovy music, they rocked the stages of their respective campuses.

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College stage giddha to celebrate World Dance Day in Jalandhar.

Workshop at HMV College

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a three-day workshop ‘Dancing Toes’ which concluded today on the occasion of the World Dance Day. Aftab Rajat and team from Firing Shoes demonstrated different forms of bhangra, Zumba and aerobics to the energetic participants. Twinkle and Harpreet from “Tap and Toes” also taught dance techniques through their vibrant performances.

Principal Dr Ajay Sareen extended a green welcome to the guests, including Dr Sushma Chawla, Member, Local Committee, Gagun Bedi, renowned choreographer, Seema Soni, Director, Punjab and Haryana Radio City, Dr Partap Pati, Head, Biotech GNDU, Dr Sandeep, Head, Computer Science, GNDU and Shweta. Principal Dr Sareen congratulated Dr Pooja Manhas, Navroop and Veena Arora for the conduct of workshop. The stage rocked with the youthful performances of students and children, soulful performances.

Police DAV Public School

World Dance Day was celebrated at Police DAV Public School. Around 100 students gave a mesmerising dance performances expressing their joy and emotions through rhythmic movements. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij appreciated the efforts of mentors Sweety Sidana, Laxmi Kumari and Reena.

Apeejay School

World Dance Day was celebrated with great zeal at Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar. A talent hunt competition ‘Beat-2-Beat’ was organised in the school. Harshpreet Kaur (Class IX) bagged the first position whereas Mannat (Class VI) stood second and Shagunpreet Kaur (Class V) and Divyansha (Class VI) secured third position in the competition. Pratham Soni and Arpanpreet Kaur of Class VI bagged the consolation prize.