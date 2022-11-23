Students shine at Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

Special athletes of St Joseph’s Convent School, Cantt Road, brought laurels to the school by winning 13 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals in track and field events at the 23rd Punjab State Special Olympics held at Ludhiana recently.

As many as 16 special athletes along with three coaches of the school participated in the games. In the school also won the overall trophy in middle school category.

Principal of the school said over 45 schools, 150 coaches, 100 volunteers and 560 special athletes participated in the games. She said various events including 100mt race, 400mt race, long jump, shot put, soft ball throw, 50mt race, 50mt wheelchair race, 25mt walk and race etc were held.

“All in all, the school won 13 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals. The athletes were given blankets, medals, cash awards the State Special Olympics Ludhiana,” she said, adding that all the athletes were also honoured at the school during a special assembly.