Students shine at Punjab State Special Olympics in Ludhiana

Jalandhar, November 22
Special athletes of St Joseph’s Convent School, Cantt Road, brought laurels to the school by winning 13 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals in track and field events at the 23rd Punjab State Special Olympics held at Ludhiana recently.
As many as 16 special athletes along with three coaches of the school participated in the games. In the school also won the overall trophy in middle school category.
Principal of the school said over 45 schools, 150 coaches, 100 volunteers and 560 special athletes participated in the games. She said various events including 100mt race, 400mt race, long jump, shot put, soft ball throw, 50mt race, 50mt wheelchair race, 25mt walk and race etc were held.
“All in all, the school won 13 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals. The athletes were given blankets, medals, cash awards the State Special Olympics Ludhiana,” she said, adding that all the athletes were also honoured at the school during a special assembly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...