Students shine at Pushpa Gujral Science City journalism fest

Kapurthala: Students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), Main Campus, secured second prize in a regional radio feature competition at the Science Journalism Fest organised by Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC), Kapurthala. The award-winning radio feature highlighted the critical environmental issues of paddy straw management and pollution control. The students received appreciation from Dr Archana R Singh, chairperson, Communication Studies, Panjab University. Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Pushpa Gujral Science City, also praised the students for their performance. The winning team comprised Mandeep Kaur, Gurleen Kaur and Abhinav Sharma (BAJMC, third semester), Jia Aishwaryam (BAJMC, fifth semester) and Rajvir Singh (BAJMC, third semester).

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Talent hunt organised at DAV School

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Jalandhar: Police DAV Public School organised a talent hunt to provide students with a vibrant platform to showcase their creativity, skills and hidden talents. The event was held under the guidance of Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir. Students from Classes VI to VIII participated enthusiastically in the event. Ashu, head of the Department of Dance, DMS Model Town; Sakshi, head of the Department of Music, Seth Hukum Chand School; and Laxmi from the Dance Department of Police DAV Public School served as judges. For participants from Classes II to V, the judging panel comprised Sanjeev, Assistant Professor, Sound Technology Department, APJ College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, and Manpreet Kaur, head of the Dance Department, MGN Public School, Urban Estate.

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350 units of blood donated at camps

Jalandhar: CT Group of Institutions organised blood donation camps at its Shahpur and Maqsudan campuses to promote voluntary blood donation, collecting more than 350 units of blood across both locations. The camps received medical support from Orthonova Hospital and PIMS, whose medical teams ensured proper supervision and a safe, well-managed donation process. Samvedna Trust also extended its wholehearted support to the successful organisation of the camps. Prof (Dr) Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group, said, “Blood donation is a noble act of service to humanity.” Ajay Jain, coordinator, Samvedna Trust, appreciated the collective efforts of the organising teams, medical professionals, volunteers, students and faculty members in making the initiative a success.