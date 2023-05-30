Students shine in competitions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Innocent Hearts Green Model Town and Loharan have won in shooting, skating and chess competitions.The open shooting championship was held at Colonelz Sharp Shooterz, Model Town, where Akansha (GMT) of Grade IX made the school proud by winning gold medal. She has already bagged one gold and three silver medals at Shooting District Championship, at PAP Jalandhar. Pranav Sandal (GMT) of Grade XI won silver medal in open shooting championship. Hargun Hundal (GMT) won bronze in Inter-District Skating Championship held at Mohali. Advik Rastogi (GMT) became champion in Under 7 ( Open) Jalandhar District Chess Championship. In Chess Yudh Festival, 2023(Open), three students won gold - Amay Shukla, Shreyansh Jain and Tanvir Kaur.

Tangri gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

It is a matter of utmost pride that a student of PCM SD College for Women, Jyotica Tangri, received the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award 2023 for the 'Best playback singer'. Jyotica sung her melodious strains in 17 different languages and enthused the audience in one of the college events and thus exhibited exceptional finesse. Not to mention, the proud alumnus has proved her mettle in ‘Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan’ and various other singing competitions. Apart from setting a benchmark in the music industry, she had also made a mark for herself in academics. She had bagged second position in Guru Nanak Dev University in BA III and had been a crowning jewel while she represented the institution in the University Youth Festivals.

Election Festival held at school

Dayanand Model Sr Sec School, Dayanand Nagar, experienced the first hand information of democracy as an Election Festival was organised in the campus to elect the heads of the Students' Council i.e. the Head Boy and the Head Girl to carry out the responsibilities throughout the session 2023-24. The whole process included the nomination, presentation of the manifesto, campaigning by the nominated candidates followed by the voting. The process began with the nomination for the Head Boy and the Head Girl from all the four houses of the school. Students from class VI to XII participated in casting their votes for their favourite candidates. Live reporting by the students' media and the coverage of the whole process instilled enthusiasm in the whole campus. Finally after the whole process the counting of votes was done. Taresh Jhanji was declared the winner as the Head Boy and Urvashi as the Head Girl. The beats of 'dhol' followed by the announcement of the winners enlivened the school. Principal Dr S.K. Gautam garlanded the winners and congratulated them.

Students go on trip to water park

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, provided a platform to the ever growing and outstanding learners of classes 1 to 8 for fun and frolic by making them visit the Thrill and Ride Water Park. It included many rides, fun-filled water activities.Water parks are a one-stop solution to one’s cravings for thrill, fun and entertainment. It is one of the best ways to please kids and have loads of fun. The kids enjoyed splashing water on each other. This proved to be one of the best excursions they have ever visited. They were all dipped in ocean of joy. They enjoyed it to the fullest and were overjoyed to visit such a place in this scorching summer. President of Group of State Public Schools Dr. Narotam Singh, Vice President Dr. Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were overjoyed by seeing the way of enjoyment by the students and wished them Happy Summer Vacation.

Skill enhancement in music

Students learnt techniques of playing various musical instruments in skill enhancement classes at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The classes were conducted by PG Department of Music Instrumental of Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The students learnt playing various Western and Indian musical instruments and the nuances of Indian classical instrumental music. Principal Dr. Neerja Dhingra said that in the era of modernism and its all hustle and bustle, music is a medium to keep the mind away from stress and feel peace through which one can maintain their positive energy. Under the guidance of Dr Anupam Sood, Dr Seema Sharma and Dr Sumit, students learnt about the basics of playing instruments as guitar, harmonium and sitar.

Students fare well in Class XII exams

HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School showed a good result in Class XII examination conducted by PSEB by 2022-23. Bhumika Pandey of +2 Arts scored 96.4% and bagged the first position. Second position goes to Khushi with 95.6 % and third position is shared by both Jahnavi and Riya Banerjee with 94.2% marks. Students from the commerce Stream too added to the share of glory. Tanisha Ghai bagged 97% marks and stood first bagging fifth position in the state. Janvi scored 96.6% as second position and third position was obtained by Tanisha with 95.5% marks. First position from the science stream was bagged by Bhumi with 95.4% marks followed by Komal with 91% marks at the second position and Navdeep with 89.6 at the third position. The overall result reflected as 34 students between 90% to 95%. Principal Prof. Ajay Sareen congratulated the students

Students do well in BEd exams

The students of DIPS College of Education, secured good marks in the B.Ed third semester result issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Principal Jyoti Gupta said that Kavita, Kuljeet Kaur, Simranijat Kaur secured first position by securing 93.66 percent marks, Anupama Kapila secured second position with 92.33 percent marks, Kanwaljit Kaur secured third position by securing 91 percent marks. The students who got good marks in the examination were honoured with certificates.