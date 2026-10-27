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Home / Jalandhar / Students shine in cultural, literary events at Panjab varsity youth fest

Students shine in cultural, literary events at Panjab varsity youth fest

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:38 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Participants perform on the second day of the youth festival at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur.
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Students showcased their artistic and literary talents in cultural and literary competitions on the second and third day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla welcomed the guests, while college president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary RM Bhalla congratulated the participants.

The second day featured folk orchestra, traditional dances, kavishri, vaar and kali singing, quizzes and heritage art and craft. Former Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Akshay Sangwan of Sonalika Group and District Education Officer Harjinder Kaur attended the event. The speakers said such festivals promoted cultural heritage, national unity, mutual respect and teamwork.

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DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, won the kavishri and vaar singing competitions, while Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, Chandigarh, secured first place in kali singing and the quiz. The third day featured one-act play, histrionics, mime, skit, mimicry, bhand, debate, elocution, poem recitation, creative writing, handwriting and muhavredar vaartalap.

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MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Vikram Sharma, chairman of the Hoshiarpur Central Cooperative Bank, attended the first session. In the second session, Prof Jatinder Grover, chairman, Department of Education, Panjab University, Prof Navdeep Goyal, university senator and Sandeep Saini of the Punjab Backward Classes Commission were the chief guests. The speakers highlighted the role of youth festivals in building confidence and providing students a platform to showcase their talent.

In the one-act play, AS College of Education, Khanna, won first place, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, stood second and Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, finished third. Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, won histrionics. Harshita of GTB Khalsa College of Education, Dasuya, topped poem recitation, while Prabhmeet Kaur of Partap College of Education, Ludhiana, won the debate. Komalpreet of Sai College of Education, Sardulapur, secured first place in elocution.

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In muhavredar vaartalap, GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sudhar, won first place, followed by DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, and GHG Harparkash College of Education, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana. Simranjit Kaur of GHG Khalsa College won the individual category.

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