Students shine in exams

Jalandhar: Students of Psychology Honours (Semester V) of Apeejay College of Fine Arts have come out with flying colours in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations. They have made the college proud by securing seven out of 10 positions. Riddhima Nayyar held the first position by scoring 84/100 marks, Chandanpreet Kaur got second position by scoring 83 marks, Gurusahib Singh Thind held third position by scoring 82 marks, Gursimran Kaur held fourth position by scoring 81 marks, Gopika Mahendru held fifth position by scoring 80 marks and Palak Chawla held sixth position by scoring 76 marks. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, while congratulating the students who got the best positions, said only if they continue to work hard can they achieve success in future as well. She appreciated the efforts of Niharika and Harpreet Kaur, Assistant Professors of Psychology Department, for guiding the students.

‘Chunk the Junk’ campaign held

To foster healthy eating habits and highlight the negative impacts of junk food, the students of Sanskriti KMV launched the 'Chunk the Junk' campaign under the guidance of Science Department. The initiative was designed to educate and inspire the students to have nutritious food choices. The students brought healthy meals in their tiffin. The school canteen also joined the movement by removing all junk food from its offerings and provided only healthy meal options. A key component of the campaign is a 15-day challenge to abstain from junk food and adopt healthier eating habits. Principal Rachna Monga expressed pride in the students' initiative, noting their dedication to promoting healthier eating habits and educating their peers about the harmful effects of junk food. She encouraged the students to accept 15 days of challenge wholeheartedly.

Chess Championship

An Inter-House Chess Championship for Classes lX and X was organised at CJS Public School on May 6 under the guidance of management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. The competition provided a platform to students to improve their logical thinking, analytical reasoning and problem-solving. The students played with wisdom and enthusiasm. The first position was bagged by the Kaveri House and second position by Godavari House. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta gave away certificates to winners and congratulated the players and encouraged them by saying that participation in such games promotes brain growth and raises IQ of the students.

Mango Day celebrated

Mango Day was celebrated in St Soldier Elite School, Moti Bagh, Jalandhar under the leadership of school principal Anuradha Sharma and all staff members. The little ones were dressed up in the colour of mango: yellow and green with beautiful headgear. They enjoyed making their own craft with dry mango seeds. The objective behind conducting this activity was to spread awareness. It promoted creativity and sparked the imagination of little ones. Children brought mangoes in various forms. Various facts about the fruit were discussed with the students. The kindergarten educators prepared mango chaat and squash in the class. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the students and encourage them to take part in all these activities.

Gee Bee Institute of Nursing

The final result of first batch of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) course of Gee Bee Institute of Nursing and Health Sciences, Phagwara, has been declared. Jasvinder Kaur got distinction securing 1059 marks, whereas Rajwinder Kaur passed ANM in first division securing 1011 marks. Thirty one students secured second division in the course. President of the institute and Gee Bee Education Society Dr GB Singh, vice-president Dr BS Bhatia, secretary Dr Davinder Kaur and finance secretary Davinder Kaur Bhatia congratulated the pass-outs. Vice-president Dr BS Bhatia said that Sandeep, Prabhdeep, Arshdeep, Khushpreet and Muskaan of the institute got first division in the fourth semester of B.Sc (Nursing) in the results declared recently by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Eklavya School

In CBSE Class 12 Board results, Eklavya School's Amanpreet got 92 per cent marks. Amanpreet Kaur got 93 marks in accountancy, 90 in business studies and economics, 97 in music and 92 in IT. Chairman JK Gupta, Director Seema Handa, Principal Komal Arora and the staff of Eklavya School, Jalandhar, congratulated all the parents and students of Class 12 on the Board result.

DAV Public School, Bilga

Plus Two students of Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, have secured good results. Prabhjot Kaur got 95.4 per cent and Manveet Kaur got 92.6 per cent in commerce stream. In science stream, Anmolpreet Kaur scored 92.2 per cent and Simar Deep scored 90.4 per cent. In arts group, Simone with 90.2 per cent made parents and the school proud. Sanjeev Gujral, officiating teacher in-charge of the school, congratulated all the students and their parents and wished them a bright future. On this occasion, school Chairman Ashwini Tangri, vice-chairman Ajay Goswami, Manager Sween Puri and ARO Dr Rashmi Vij also sent their congratulatory messages.

