Students shine in inter-varsity games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The students of St Soldier Group of Institutions brought laurels to the institution and their parents by performing brilliantly in the All India Inter University Games. Dr Alka Gupta, the Director of the college, said the students had first won the inter-college and then the inter-university in which the students became a part of various teams of Maharaj Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala.

Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra honoured the students with a prize of Rs 7,000 each and a trophy.