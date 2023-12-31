Students showcase skills at workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

In a bid to foster creativity and environmental consciousness among children, Punjab chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has started a series of workshop on the topic ‘turning trash into treasure’, aiming to instil a sense of innovativeness and initiative in the younger generation for the constructive development of their minds.

Preeti Sanghavi, a world record holder in this domain, has joined hands with INTACH alongside its Punjab state convener Maj Gen Balwinder Singh (retd).

Sanghavi has commenced a series of workshops in collaboration with INTACH across schools, recently hosting sessions at Army Public School (APS), Beas, on Friday and Spring Dale Senior Secondary School recently in Amritsar.

Maj Gen Balwinder Singh expressed the organisation’s commitment to covering the entire Punjab region through similar engaging workshops.

As part of this initiative, Sanghavi is actively involved in the upcoming INTACH Utsav in New Delhi from January 29 to February 1, where craftsmen from all over India will showcase their skills. The workshops have seen significant participation, with approximately 75 students attending the daylong session in Amritsar and around 60 students from APS actively engaging in this transformative experience.

“INTACH will continue its efforts to spread awareness and promote sustainable practices among school children for a brighter, more environmentally conscious future”, said Maj Gen Balwinder Singh.