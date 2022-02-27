Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Sounds of bombing, long queues at grocery stores, crowded metro stations add to woes

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Hundreds of students along with Kharkiv locals take refuge at Metro 23 Serpnia, near Kharkiv National Medical University.

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar/Nawanshahr, February 26

“I returned to Ukraine just four months ago and if I had the faintest idea of this war between Russia and Ukraine, I would have never gone there,” said Sumit Puri (23), a fourth-year medical student of Kharkiv National Medical University, who hails from Nawanshahr. It has been four or five days since he and a few of his friends took refuge in the basement of the building they live in at Nauky 29A in Kharkiv, he said.

The situation out here is very scary as we have heard sounds of bombs exploding some five to seven times in the last two days. Besides, they are running short of essentials. We are struggling without food, water and money.— Sumit Puri, A medical student at Kharkiv University, who hails from Nawanshahr shared the pic from his building basement in Nauky in Kharkiv in Ukraine

He said, “The situation out here is very scary as we have heard sounds of bombs exploding some five to seven times in the last two days. Besides, we are running short of essentials. We are struggling without food, water and money. There are long queues outside grocery stores and ATMs, and to reach there one has to first cross a number of police checkpoints, so moving out is not easy. We feel trapped here and there is no guarantee of our safety here,” he said.

Sumit said, “He has filled in at least 10-15 forms issued by the Indian Embassy related to evacuation, but there has been no response so far. Besides, the helpline numbers are not responding.” Like Sumit, there are many who complained about unresponsive helpline numbers of the Indian Embassy both in Ukraine and in India.

Poonam Saggu, mother of Kunwar Saggu, said, “Her son has taken shelter at Metro 23 Sierpnia in Kharkiv. There are more than 500 people there and the majority of them are international students.”

“My son has been trying to contact Embassy officials for the last three to four days, but in vain. I am also trying to contact helpline numbers, but no one is responding,” she said, adding that they were having sleepless nights as the life of his son and many other students was in danger.

Talking to The Tribune, Niharika Syal, another student, who has taken shelter at Peremoha metro station, said, “We are on our own now as there is no hope of any help from the Indian government anytime soon. We have just two or three days of ration left, we have no idea what we are going to do afterwards,” she said.

She said, “You never know when the sirens start blaring and bombing starts, so the thought of stepping out to withdraw cash or buy grocery gives us the goosebumps. “We are praying day and night for our safe evacuation,” she added.

Likewise, Sanjeev Kumar, father of Sumit Nagrath, a medical student at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, said, “We are worried about the safety of our children. As many as 1,500 Indian students are stranded in Vinnytsia, which is 650 km away from the Romania and Hungary borders.”

“The train, taxi and other transport services are suspended. Students cannot reach Romania alone. The government needs to speed up the evacuation process as their lives are in danger,” he added.

“No mode of transport is available to reach Romania or Poland,” say stranded students

As the transport services remain affected in the war-hit Ukraine, students stranded at various locations in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and other eastern regions say that the Poland, Romania and Hungary borders are 1200 to 1600 km away from their area, thus reaching there seems to be an impossible task. Besides, as bombing continues at their locations, the police and local authorities are not allowing them to step out of the bunkers or basements where they have taken refuge. Moreover, many students complain that helpline numbers are not responsive, so they are left to survive on their own.

