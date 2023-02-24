 Students taken on industrial visit : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Jalandhar: The School of management of Innocent Hearts Group organised an industrial visit to Markfed Canneries. Harinder Singh, head, production department of Markfed, made students aware of process of procurement, supply chain management, budget and marketing management of the products. Students learnt about the quality measures taken by the production unit. Assistant prof Divakar Joshi, Nayia Sharma, Babita Malhotra and Mamta accompanied the students.

Eye Check-up Camp at hans raj

The NSS unit of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an eye check-up camp in association with Akal Eye Hospital and Awaz Welfare Society Punjab. Dr Shilpa Kaul, Naushad, Gurpreet Singh and Tribhuvan Kohli from Akal Eye Hospital checked the eyes of more than 160 students and staff members. The students were informed about eye care and nutritious diet to be taken for keeping the eyes healthy. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of the NSS volunteers.

Mathematics Day at DAV College

The PG Department of Mathematics celebrated Mathematics Day at DAV College. The inaugural session was presided over by principal Rajesh Kumar. The principal emphasised the interdisciplinary relevance of the subject. Various competitions such as quiz, poster presentation, model exhibition and fantastic flexagons were organised to highlight the aesthetic, fun, application and inquisitive aspect of mathematics. Participants form 11 institutions participated in the events. In quiz, the teams from Doaba College, DAV University and DAV College won prizes. In poster presentation, DAV University, Trinity College and GNA University secured the prizes. The overall trophy was bagged by DAV University.

Caption contest at kanya vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an online inter-college caption contest named ‘Power of Pen’ in order to harness the creative potential of the students. The competition was organised by the PG Department of English in which students from Punjab, Jammu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra Delhi and Andhra Pradesh participated. E-certificates were awarded to the participants. The principal lauded the efforts of Madhumeet, head, PG Department of English, and associate professor Vanila for organising the online event successfully.

Blessing ceremony at delhi public

A blessing ceremony was held at Delhi Public School to seek the blessings of goddess Saraswati — the goddess of knowledge and wisdom — for the upcoming board examinations of Class X. The ceremony was performed fervour. The event infused the environment with positivity. It was followed by a motivational talk delivered by Vandana Sondhi and distribution of admit cards. Principal Ritu Kaul extended her best wishes to the students appearing for the board exams and motivated them to work with dedication.

