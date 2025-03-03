Students, teachers honoured for sustainability initiatives

A district-level prize distribution function under the ‘Sustainability Leadership Program’ was held at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Gandhi Camp here on Saturday, under the leadership of District Education Officer, Secondary, Dr Gurinderjit Kaur. The event recognised the efforts of students and teachers from 20 schools across the district for their participation in various sustainability initiatives.

The program, organised by the School Education Department, ran for eight weeks from October to November 2024, focusing on activities such as waste management, composting, poster-making, power point presentations, and visits to waste management plants. Each participating school was represented by one nodal teacher and three students. Municipal Corporation Engineer Charanjit Singh, Inspector Waste Management and Community Services attended the function, sharing insights on waste management and sanitation practices in schools.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Gurinderjit Kaur emphasised the importance of empowering the younger generation to build a sustainable future. Principal and District Nodal Officer Kumud Sharma welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to all participants. Schools securing first, second and third positions at the district level were specially honoured, while all participants received plants and certificates as tokens of appreciation.

Advertisement

A special acknowledgment was given to school staff members, including Jatinder Kumar, Harjeet Kaur, Sunaina Pahwa, Simmi Maria, Shikha, Kavita Gupta, Kriti Mehta, and Monika, for their dedication in organising the event. The function concluded with food distribution, marking a memorable celebration of sustainability efforts.