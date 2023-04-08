Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 7

Four students of a private university attacked and wounded a lecturer in Phagwara on Thursday evening. The lecturer’s fault was that ‘he asked them not to use mobile phone in the classroom,’ said SHO Sadar Usha Rani.

SP, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai said the victim Harpreet Singh was admitted to the local Civil Hospital with multiple injuries.

An injured Harpreet Singh told the police that he stopped a student, Dilraj Singh, from using mobile phone in the classroom or asked him to leave the class.

Dilraj along with three other students beat him up mercilessly when he visited a restaurant in Phagwara yesterday. The assailants ran away leaving Harpreet Singh in an injured condition. The police have registered a case against Dilraj and his three other accomplices under Section 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC but no arrest has been made so far.