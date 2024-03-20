Students urged to donate blood

Hoshiarpur, March 19
Red Ribbon Club of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised an extension lecture on ‘Importance of Blood Donation and Prevention of HIV/AIDS’. Maneet Sharma, Assistant Director, Punjab State HIV/AIDS Control Society and Surinder Singh, Assistant Director, Punjab State Blood Transfusion Council, were the resource persons. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla accorded warm welcome to the guest speakers and highlighted the objective of this extension lecture. She said students were the real ambassadors to spread awareness regarding HIV/AIDS and urged the faculty members and students to come forward for blood donation to save the lives of the people.
Interacting with the participants, Maneet Sharma shed light on the symptoms and prevention of HIV/AIDS. HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system that makes easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections and some cancers. Surinder Singh made the students aware regarding the benefits of blood donation.
