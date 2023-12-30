Students visit Jalandhar DC office, learn how govt machinery works

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

Students from the School of Eminence visited the DC office today to gain knowledge about how government machinery functions. Deputy DEO Rajiv Joshi and principals accompanied students at the DC office. Class XI students interacted with the the DC and ADCs during the visit.

Prabhjit Kaur, a commerce student, said, “One important point I learnt during today’s interaction was to spend time with oneself and remain focused. When we listen to the accomplished personalities, it gives us encouragement.” An arts student Prabhdeep Singh, who wants to become a writer and a singer, said, “It is a kind of motivation that we really need.”

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal apprised students about the functioning of the administration. He shared how officials worked round-the-clock during the Covid-19 pandemic and floods to serve the people. ADC Jasbir Singh and Dr Amit Mahajan also motivated students to dream big.