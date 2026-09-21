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Home / Jalandhar / Subhanpur SHO injured in attack by drunk hooligans; two arrested

Subhanpur SHO injured in attack by drunk hooligans; two arrested

Received half a dozen stitches on head

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:44 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Subhanpur SHO Amandeep Singh Nahar was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of alleged hooligans whom he had tried to stop from creating a disturbance at a bus stand near the police station. The officer sustained a head injury and required six to seven stitches, the police said.

The Kapurthala police have arrested two accused, identified as Karandeep Singh, a resident of Dadwindi village in Sultanpur Lodhi, and Arya, a resident of Khassan village in Bholath. A manhunt is underway to nab the remaining accused. The incident occurred on September 13. The accused have been booked under Section 109 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The SHO, who underwent treatment for a few days, has since recovered and resumed duty. According to the police, SHO Nahar noticed a group of men consuming liquor and creating a ruckus at a bus stand opposite the Subhanpur police station. The men had placed liquor bottles on a vehicle and were allegedly indulging in drunken misconduct at the public spot frequented by bus passengers.

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When the SHO approached the group and asked them to stop creating a nuisance, the men allegedly turned violent and attacked him. The police said one of the accused struck the SHO on the head with a ‘kara’ (steel bracelet), leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed for medical treatment and received several stitches.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Seven to eight men sitting at the bus stand attacked the SHO when he tried to stop them from creating a disturbance. The men appeared to be intoxicated, and the possibility of narcotics consumption cannot be ruled out. Two accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the others.”

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Commenting on the broader issue, SSP Toora said, “Enforcement is only one aspect. We also need to understand why people indulge in such acts. Parenting, social influences, the content people consume, and peer pressure all play a significant role in shaping behaviour and can contribute to such incidents.”

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