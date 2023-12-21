Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans pens book on PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

Popular Sufi singer and BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans has penned a book dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ‘Modi through my Eyes’.

The MP presented the book to the PM on Wednesday in Delhi. After presenting the book, he posted the picture on his Facebook page and wrote, “Delighted to introduce my book, which compiles the profound thoughts and inspiration imparted by my mentor PM Narendra Modi. His guidance has significantly influenced my journey as an MP.”

Earlier, he had written a song and had sung paeans to the PM.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#BJP #Narendra Modi