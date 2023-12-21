Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans pens book on PM Modi

Jalandhar, December 20
Popular Sufi singer and BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans has penned a book dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ‘Modi through my Eyes’.
The MP presented the book to the PM on Wednesday in Delhi. After presenting the book, he posted the picture on his Facebook page and wrote, “Delighted to introduce my book, which compiles the profound thoughts and inspiration imparted by my mentor PM Narendra Modi. His guidance has significantly influenced my journey as an MP.”
Earlier, he had written a song and had sung paeans to the PM.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341