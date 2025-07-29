DT
Home / Jalandhar / Sugar mill assures pending cane dues in two weeks

Sugar mill assures pending cane dues in two weeks

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A high-level meeting was convened by SDM Jashanjit Singh today to address the financial concerns of cane growers related to the ongoing crushing season. The meeting concluded with an assurance from the sugar mill management that all outstanding payments to farmers would be settled within two weeks.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including General Manager of Phagwara Sugar Mills Amrik Singh Buttar and Manager BP Verma. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Satnam Sahni and Kirpal Singh from the Farmers’ Union were present. Government officials, including the Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar Gurucharan Singh, also participated in the deliberations.

During the meeting, farmer leaders raised concerns over the prolonged delay in the disbursement of dues for the current crushing season. They highlighted the financial distress faced by the farming community due to non-payment, especially during a time when input costs for agriculture are rising steeply.

Responding to these concerns, the sugar mill management acknowledged the delay and attributed it to temporary financial constraints. However, they gave a firm assurance that all pending payments would be cleared within a fortnight. The proprietors reaffirmed their commitment to honouring the dues and maintaining a transparent communication channel with the farmers.

Naib Tehsildar Gurucharan Singh emphasised the importance of timely payments and stated that the district administration would closely monitor the situation to ensure the sugar mill fulfils its commitment. He added that appropriate action would be taken if the mill fails to comply with the assured timeline.

The farmer unions welcomed the assurance but maintained that they would continue to press for timely and full payments until the matter is completely resolved. They also urged the administration to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding farmers' interests.

