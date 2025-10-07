DT
Sugar mill chowk underpass beautified with murals on education for all, water conservation

Sugar mill chowk underpass beautified with murals on education for all, water conservation

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:24 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
In a display of civic pride and social commitment, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd, Phagwara, has transformed the sugar mill chowk underpass into a vibrant space featuring social awareness murals. The underpass now showcases artistically designed murals and impactful messages on key themes such as education for all, water conservation, women empowerment, waste segregation and pollution reduction.

Each mural blends creativity with purpose, using art as a medium to communicate messages of collective responsibility and positive change. This initiative not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the underpass but also promotes community participation and environmental consciousness across the city.

Dr Akshita Gupta, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Phagwara, praised the project as an inspiring example of corporate social responsibility and extended appreciation to KK Sardana and his team for their efforts in conceptualising and executing the initiative.

Phagwara Mayor Shri Ram Pal Uppal also lauded Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd, calling the project a reflection of the city’s growing civic consciousness. The Municipal Corporation Phagwara reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging similar public-private collaborations that enhance public spaces while promoting sustainability, inclusion, and civic responsibility. Initiatives like these are vital in shaping a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful Phagwara.

