Sugar mill land fraud: Vigilance sleuths search Wahad’s house for 2 hrs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 3

A Vigilance team, led by DSP (Vigilance) Jatinderjit Singh, after getting search orders from the court today brought Senior Akali leader Jarnail Singh Wahad, his wife Rupinder Kaur Wahad and son Sandeep Singh, who were arrested by the Vigilance Department in the case of land encroachment and causing financial loss to the government, to Phagwara to search their house today. After getting permission from the court, Wahid’s lawyer Karanjot Singh Jhikka remained present during search operation which lasted for two hours.

The team of the Vigilance Department reached Phagwara around two o’clock and the operation continued till four o’clock. It was learnt that the Vigilance team seized some documents from their house. The Wahid trio who were arrested on September 30 were in police remand and would be produced before the court on Wednesday.

