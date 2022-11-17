Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), Nov 16

A chakka jam was held in Mukerian by farmers on the call of given by the farm unions. Farmer leaders said months had passed since peaceful protests took place at several places, but the government didn’t respond favourably.

“We are being compelled to come on the streets and struggle. Had the government been serious about the farmers and their concerns, it would have issued notification immediately by implementing the demands raised in the meetings with them,” they added.

Farmer leaders further said despite promising to start the private sugar mills on November 5, the government hadn’t done anything yet. “That is why sugarcane growers and all farmers of Punjab are sitting on the streets indefinitely.

Besides, it has come to our notice that till now the DAP fertiliser that has come in the cooperative societies is only 40 to 45 percent of the requirement. Several cooperatives which need 3,000 bags have been given merely 600,” they added.

BKU (Sirsa) president Baldev Singh Sirsa; Gabba Sangharsh Samiti president Sukhpal Singh Daffar; BKU (Azad) chief Amarjeet Singh Rada; BKU (Majha) co-president Satnam Singh Zafarwal; BKU (Khosa) general secretary Gurinder Singh Bhangu and several other leaders were present on the occasion.