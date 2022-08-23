Phagwara: Sugarcane growers' protest enters Day 15

Phagwara, August 22
The agitation of sugarcane growers, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), over the long-pending dues entered its 15th day on Monday.
Agitating cane growers reiterated their warning that they would intensify their struggle if no initiative was taken by the Bhagwant Mann government and the local sugar mill to fulfil their demand of clearing their pending dues of Rs 72 crore soon.
BKU (Doaba) leader Satnam Singh Sahni said the state govt had assured the farmers of clearing Rs 23 crore of the pending amount after selling the property of the defaulting sugar mill in Haryana. Sahni said a joint meeting of various farmers unions will be held in Phagwara on August 25 to decide the next course of agitation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...