Phagwara: Sugarcane growers' protest enters Day 15

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 22

The agitation of sugarcane growers, under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), over the long-pending dues entered its 15th day on Monday.

Agitating cane growers reiterated their warning that they would intensify their struggle if no initiative was taken by the Bhagwant Mann government and the local sugar mill to fulfil their demand of clearing their pending dues of Rs 72 crore soon.

BKU (Doaba) leader Satnam Singh Sahni said the state govt had assured the farmers of clearing Rs 23 crore of the pending amount after selling the property of the defaulting sugar mill in Haryana. Sahni said a joint meeting of various farmers unions will be held in Phagwara on August 25 to decide the next course of agitation.

