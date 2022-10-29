Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 28

The family members of a 21-year-old youth who committed suicide last afternoon in Jalandhar took to the streets today alleging injustice to him which resulted in his death.

Shivam Malhotra, a student of the DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET), died last afternoon after he consumed poisonous tablets at his home in Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar. While Shivam was suspended from the DAVIET after an incident of violence in December last year, his parents and kin took to the Maqsudan highway in protest today, alleging that the college managment’s atitude caused him to go into depression.

Cops try to pacify protesters on the Jalandhar-Maqsudan old GT road.

The college authorities and the police maintained that they did not even file an FIR in the December violence case and the allegations levelled by the family were completely baseless.

Jatinder Kumar, SHO of the police station number 1, said that Shivam, along with his associates (they were not students of the college), had entered the college campus with swords on December 24, 2021, following Shivam’s fight in class with another student sometime ago, grievously injuring another college student Vishwas Patel in the attack.

SHO Jatinder Kumar said, “A case under Section 307 of the IPC had been filed against Shivam along with his friends for the December 2021 incident. Shivam had also been arrested and remained in custody for some time but was eventually out on anticipatory bail. The FIR had been filed on the complaint of the aggrieved student’s family and not the college management.”

Shivam’s father Jitendra Malhotra alleged that Shivam died due to depression caused by the registering of FIR and levelling of charges against him. Malhotra alleged that Shivam had a fight with some college students on December 24. He alleged that a ‘false case’ was filed against Shivam by the college management. He also alleged that while he and his wife approached the college management several times to request for the withdrawal of the FIR, the college management didn’t listen to them. Jitendra alleged Shivam went into depression as a consequence of the case.

Then principal of the college Dr Manoj Sharma said, “The college management or staff hasn’t filed any case against the student. It was filed by the family of the student who had been attacked by Shivam and his friends. A group of people (of which Shivam was the only college student and rest were outsiders) brandishing swords, had entered the campus and eventually attacked the student, Vishwas Patel. I was not in college and returned from a visit on December 26 when I was told about the incident. Due to his action, Shivam was suspended from the college. The family did approach us later seeking to withdraw the FIR and save Shivam. But that decision lies with the assaulted student’s family. Also, we asked the parents to bring Shivam to the college but he was never brought to the college.”

Present college principal Dr Sudhir Sharma said, “Both the students were in BCA third semester. Shivam was earlier suspended and his name was later struck off the records. Even his bail was secured from the High Court by the family. The student’s death is very tragic. But the formal FIR was filed by the injured boy’s family.”

As per college sources, the injured student Vishwas Patel has now recovered and has been attending college.

Inspector Major Singh of police station number 6, said, “The boy (Shivam) committed suicide last afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital but couldn’t be saved. His post-mortem was conducted and his body cremated by his family today. He was under mental stress. Proceedings in the case have been initiated under Section 174 of the IPC. The details of his previous case are with police station number 1.”