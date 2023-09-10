 Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
Flays govt, says it’s giving him time to destroy evidence

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) strongly condemned the AAP Government for giving time to dismissed Inspector Navdeep Singh for getting anticipatory bail and destroy evidence in the brothers’ suicide case even as the party demanded his immediate arrest and dismissal of other cops involved in the case.

Addressing mediapersons here along with Jashanjit Singh Dhillon, father of brothers Manavjit Singh Dhillon and Jashanjit Singh Dhillon, senior SAD leader and former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia said it was shocking that 24 days had passed since the duo died by suicide and the family had been alleging abetment at the hands of Inspector Navdeep Singh, ASI Balwinder Kumar and Constable Jagjit Kaur, no arrest had been made so far. The delay was being made in the arrest to give more time to the accused to seek anticipatory bail and destroy evidence.

He said first the police failed to provide help in locating bodies of both brothers with a motive that non-recovery of bodies would lead to no action against anyone in the case. Now when body of Jashanjit Singh Dhillon was recovered, a case was registered against Inspector Navdeep Singh and other two cops, but no action was taken against them.

He said it was only pressure from the family who refused to cremate the body until action was taken against guilty that orders for the dismissal of Inspector Navdeep Singh were issued, but till date neither he nor other two cops had been arrested in the case.

Majithia urged the government to desist from wasting time. He said Inspector Navdeep should be arrested immediately and other two guilty cops must be dismissed from service. He also demanded action against those who patronised Inspector Navdeep.

Majithia said he would soon unearth the shady working of Navdeep Singh and bring it before the media and expose how he was proving too harmful to people of the state and police force itself.

Lashing out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he asked him whether he would meet the family on his Jalandhar visit to console them and ensure justice for them?

‘AAP responsible for delay in SI recruitments’

Even though the Punjab CM during his visit to the PAP, Jalandhar, on Saturday said the appointments of 560 Sub-Inspectors got delayed by two years due to previous governments, Majithia said these were held up for the past six months only to accommodate Shishobitveer Singh, son of now minister Balkar Singh who tried to get job by making a certificate of being a ward of police personnel involved in action against terrorists. He said it was only after Akali Dal exposed their entire conspiracy that they were forced to withdraw the case from the High Court and now these appointments had been made after delay of six months.

