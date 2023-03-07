Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 6

The family members of a 25-year-old youth who died by jumping in front of a train here last month on February 17, have accused the city police for not registering an FIR in this regard.

The members said they had approached the Division No.1 police and Commissioner many times but to no avail.

Janak Raj, the uncle of the deceased, said his nephew Bhushan was working for a local businessman, who had employed five youths for making shuttlecocks, at his residence in Babu Labh Singh Nagar. He said Bhushan’s fixed income was nearly Rs 500 per day, but he was taking only Rs 100 per day and asked his employer to keep the remaining amount with him and hand it over whenever he would ask for it. “It was in January when we had to renovate our house and build a room for Bhushan, he asked Sham Lal for his money but he refused to pay him a single penny,” he added.

He said on February 1, Bhushan had filed a complaint at the division No. 1 police station against Sham Lal that he was threatening Bhushan of implicating him in a false case, but the police did not take any action on his complaint. “As a result of this he ended his life by jumping in front a train,” said Janak Raj, adding that if the police had acted on time, his nephew would have been alive.

“Now even after his death, and my repeated complaints, the police are least interested in registering an FIR against the suspect. Even the Railway Police had recovered a copy of the complaint filed by Bhushan against Sham Lal from his pocket,” he alleged.

When Sham Lal was contacted, he said Bhushan’s uncle was falsely implicating him in a suicide case. He said all workers were taking either Rs 100 or Rs 120 per day and there was no pending money of Bhushan with him. He also alleged that it was his uncle and aunt, who were troubling Bhushan, because of which he used to remain upset.

Division No. 1 SHO Jatinder Kumar said the police were conducting an inquiry in the case. The Police Commissioner, Kuldeep Chahal, said he had sought a report from the ACP concerned in this connection.