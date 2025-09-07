Sukhbir Badal demands Rs 20,000 cr flood-relief package for Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the government to provide a Rs 20,000 crore package for flood relief and rehabilitation in Punjab, alongside a complete farm loan waiver for farmers and 'khet mazdoor' (farm labourers). This demand comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Badal stressed the need for a Rs 20,000 crore package to compensate for crop losses, damaged houses and destroyed infrastructure like roads and power systems. He advocated for a comprehensive loan waiver covering loans from banks and cooperative societies for farmers and farm labourers hit by floods.

“The nation owes it to the brave farmers of Punjab who ushered in the green revolution and made the state the food basket of the country, to stand with them in this hour of crisis."

Badal distributed over Rs 20 lakh to village committees and donated diesel for bundh operations across Jalandhar, visiting areas like Sanghowal, Meowal and Sasrali.

He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not providing compensation to farmers despite Punjab facing natural disasters for three consecutive years.

"The current loss has broken their back," he said, emphasizing the need for immediate relief.

The SAD has convened an emergency meeting to plan removal of sand from flooded agricultural fields using earth-moving machinery and volunteers. Badal asserted farmers' right to desilt their fields.

Badal said, “Farmers have the right to desilt their fields. I will lead this initiative and I am ready to face any action to safeguard the interest of farmers.”

He also visited bundh sites in Gidderpindi, Darewal, Gatta Mundi, Kasi and Thammuwal, providing Rs 15 lakh and 25,000 litres of diesel for relief.

Senior leaders accompanying him included Bachittar Singh Kohar, Rajkamal Singh Gill, Baldev Singh Khehra and Sharanjit Singh Dhillon.