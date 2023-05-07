Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi today said, “The Congress MPs from Jalandhar have failed the people of the constituency as they have not made any effort to convert the district hospital into a medical college.”

“The Centre has a scheme under which it gives grants for converting district hospitals into medical colleges,” he added. Sukhi also lashed out at deceased Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh for “not doing anything to seek a central grant for converting the district hospital into a medical college” even though he had represented this constituency for the past nine years.

Asserting that he had witnessed a picture of neglect in the constituency, both in medical and education spheres, besides the breakdown of road infrastructure, Sukhi said, “People have high expectations from their elected representatives. It is unfortunate that the Chaudhary family, which had a stronghold in the constituency for nearly 30 years, has done nothing for the people. People are telling me that the family is not approachable with many saying they have never seen the late leader whose death has necessitated this by-election.”

Sukhi said, “The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have a history of promising the moon and betraying the public.”

Sukhi warned, “BJP has colluded with AAP to defame Punjabis by terming them as separatists after registering cases against the draconian National Security Act against innocent Sikh youths.” He also accused the Centre of discriminating against Punjab farmers by imposing huge value cuts during the ongoing procurement of the wheat crop.