Sukhjeet hero of the match against China

Jalandhar’s Sukhjeet Singh was declared the player of the match after scoring two goals against China in the Asian Champions Trophy yesterday.

Sukhjeet opened India’s scoring against China on Saturday. The Jalandhar-born player has been delivering great performance in hockey tournaments.

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In his early 20s, Sukhjeet suffered partial paralysis in one of his legs, a setback that made him fear that his hockey career was over. At a time when his sporting dreams seemed to be slipping away, his father Ajit Singh, posted with the Punjab Police, stood firmly by his side and ensured that he received the best possible treatment to recover.

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Ajit Singh, talking to The Tribune, said, “I don't cry easy. Agar main emotional ho janda life vich te ajj asi ethe takk nahee pahunchde. But that was the toughest time. Still, I made myself strong and we are here today.”

Sukhjeet's journey with hockey began at a very young age when his father introduced him to the sport when he was barely five years old.

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“My son was merely five when we gave him his first hockey stick. It was taller than him. I cut it short according to his height so that he could play with ease. This is how his journey started,” Ajit Singh had recalled earlier.