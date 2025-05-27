Sukhleen aims for NEET after scoring 99% in CBSE Class X

Sukhleen Kaur, daughter of government school teachers and a former government school student herself, has set an inspiring benchmark by scoring 99% in the CBSE Class X results. A resident of Dhadda Hundal village in Nakodar, Jalandhar, Sukhleen studied at the Government Primary School in Iddan until Class V before moving to Shri Chaitanya Techno Schools in Malsian and Jalandhar for higher classes.

Her father, Kewal Singh, a teacher at the same government primary school where she began her education, proudly shared that Sukhleen has topped all Shri Chaitanya Schools across North India. Her academic foundation, built at a modest government school, played a pivotal role in shaping her future.

Her mother, Mandeep Kaur, serves as an English Mistress at the Government Senior Secondary School in Khanpur Dhadda. Sukhleen’s success challenges the common perception that only private school students excel, proving that students from rural backgrounds and government institutions can outperform the rest with the right support and mindset.

For Kewal Singh charity begun at his own school. While his topper daughter Sukhleen and his son (currently in the second standard) studied at his own primary school, he has similar plans for all his other students as well. At least three of the students of his school received degrees in law — one of whom is a practicing lawyer.

A lover of Punjabi, Math, and Art, Sukhleen scored 100% in Mathematics, Punjabi, and English in her Class X exams.

Father Kewal Singh said, “For all my students at my government school, we have a simple plan. Their base must be strong. The rest follows. From our school, every year, at least one student is selected at the Navoday Vidyalaya. My daughter started off with the same values. We have never had to ask her to study. She isn’t a book worm either.”

According to her father, she avoids mobile phones and television altogether, believing they hinder focus. “She studies with full attention and never needs to be reminded to hit the books. Even after study hours, she enjoys solving math problems as a hobby,” he added.

Singh said: “Sukhleen also enjoys painting portraits and is known for her disciplined lifestyle, never staying up past midnight and always helping out at home. She is also extremely caring to her brother and us.”

Sukhleen said, “I’m thankful to my parents and teachers for guiding me. Keeping away from phones, maintaining a regular study routine and sticking to it, and understanding things, rather than rote-learning is what worked for me.”

On her future plans, she said, “There are two years of study ahead. But I aim to clear NEET and be a doctor.”

