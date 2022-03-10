Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 9

With all set for the day of counting tomorrow for the 2022 elections, the mood in the Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, which is going to witness the results of one of the most interesting poll battles in Doaba, remained upbeat and excited today.

Rana Inder Partap, Independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi, pays obeisance at a local gurdwara.

The sitting MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjeet Singh fielding his own son Rana Inder Partap from the constituency amidst much protestations from incumbent Congress MLA Navtej Cheema set the stage for a historic electoral battle. Tomorrow will be a decisive day for their respective future political destinies.

While key Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhinder Singh Randhawa openly sided with Navtej Cheema along with Bholath canddiate Sukhpal Khaira, the Kapurthala MLA remained steadfast in his decision to field his son against his party’s Sultanpur Lodhi pick.

From the AAP, Arjuna Awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema pegs hopes for a win as the party candidate for Sultanpur Lodhi. Today, a day ahead of counting day, while Congress incumbent MLA Cheema offered prayers at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar, Rana Inder Partap also paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

Speaking to The Tribune, Cheema said: “I have come to offer prayers at Darbar Sahib. I’m confident of my win from Sultanpur Lodhi. If there is any contest, the AAP is next in reckoning. Responding to queries about his bete noire Rana Inder Partap, Cheema said, “He’ll be reduced to number three.”

Meanwhile, Rana Inder Partap said: “I was in Chandigarh this morning and have reached Kapurthala this afternoon. I paid obeisance at the local gurdwara and will visit my constituency now. I’m confident of my win.”

Speaking about the projection of the exit polls in the state (which have mostly predicted a majority to the AAP), junior Rana said: “I can’t comment much about that. Clarity regarding that will only be achieved in the results tomorrow.”

AAP candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi Sajjan Singh Cheema said: “It is a battle between muscle and means on one hand and honesty on the other. I have felt people swaying towards me. Whether the last ditch use of unfair means, FIRs or alcohol by some, will work on voters or not remains to be seen tomorrow. I’m confident our party will form the government.”