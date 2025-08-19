Sultanpur Lodhi clash has two injured, 7 booked

Tension flared at Adalat Chak in Sultanpur Lodhi when a dispute over laying concrete in sewage water escalated in a violent clash, leaving two men injured. The police have registered a case against seven persons.

According to a complaint lodged by Manjit Kaur, resident of Adalat Chak, the altercation occurred outside her residence. She stated that her brothers, Balwinder Singh and Malkeet Singh, started laying concrete in front of their house to cover sewage water. At that time, four men Jaskaran Singh, alias Vishal, Ajay Kumar of Farid Sarai, Charan Singh, and Sukhbir Singh of Adalat Chak arrived on a motorcycle.

Witnesses alleged that the group began hurling abuses which led to a heated exchange. When Balwinder objected to their behaviour, the accused reportedly threatened him with dire consequences. Soon after, two women — Sandeep Kaur, and Sonia — also joined the confrontation, encouraging the attackers.

The situation turned violent when Jaskaran allegedly pulled a pair of scissors from his pocket and struck Balwinder on the head with an intent to kill. The blow was so forceful that the scissors broke upon impact, police sources said. As Malkeet Singh rushed out of the house, Sukhbir allegedly attacked him with the broken scissors, while Ajay Kumar struck him with a baseball bat. At the same time, Charan Singh, Sandeep Kaur and Sonia allegedly assaulted the complainant as well.

Hearing the commotion, Harjit Kaur, the complainant’s sister-in-law, and their mother Gurmit Kaur rushed to the scene, raising the alarm. Their cries for help forced the attackers to flee, leaving the victims injured on the spot. No arrest has been made till so far.