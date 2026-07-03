Sultanpur Lodhi farmer reaps rich rewards from polyhouse farming

Ajit Singh Aujla, a progressive farmer from Fauji Colony in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, has emerged as a role model for innovative and profitable farming practices. Cultivating nearly 12 acres of land, he has successfully grown wheat, paddy, maize, sugarcane, potatoes, and several other crops over the years.

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Ajit Singh's family has a strong agricultural background. While one of his sons is settled in Canada, the other actively supports him in managing the farm. Driven by a forward-looking approach, Ajit Singh decided to diversify his farming methods by adopting protected cultivation.

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After attending a three-day training programme at the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur, and with support under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, he established a one-kanal demonstration polyhouse in 2022. The objective was not only to improve farm income, but also to encourage other farmers to adopt modern farming techniques.

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The polyhouse project has proved to be successful. "Even during June, when open-field cultivation of capsicum is difficult, the polyhouse continues to produce high-quality coloured capsicum (green, red and yellow). By selling the off-season produce directly in the market, Ajit Singh said he has earned an income from just one kanal that is comparable to the returns from one acre of conventional farming.

Encouraged by the success of the demonstration unit, he now plans to expand polyhouse cultivation to one acre.

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Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kapurthala, Dr Daljit Singh Gill, said the department is promoting polyhouse and net-house cultivation across the district. They advised farmers to begin with one or two kanals before gradually expanding their area under protected cultivation.

The officials also highlighted that the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur, regularly conducts three-day training programmes where farmers receive practical guidance on polyhouse and shade-net cultivation, drip irrigation, fertigation, crop protection, and modern horticultural practices. Farmers also get the opportunity to visit the demonstration unit and interact with successful growers.

The Horticulture Department has also encouraged farmers across Kapurthala district to visit Ajit Singh Aujla's farm, learn from his experience and adopt small-scale polyhouse models to enhance productivity and improve farm income through modern, sustainable agriculture.