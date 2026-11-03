Sultanpur Lodhi govt school to get modern library worth Rs 3.67 crore

In a significant step towards promoting a culture of reading among students and youth, the executive committee of Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City has accorded administrative approval for the construction of a modern library at an estimated cost of Rs 3.67 crore in the holy city.

The proposed library is envisioned as a dedicated centre for learning, knowledge and intellectual development, particularly for students and young people from Sultanpur Lodhi and adjoining areas. The project also aimed to propagate the teachings and philosophy of Guru Nanak to inspire generations.

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Sharing details of the project, Deputy Commissioner-cum-CEO Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City Akash Bansal said that new library would be well-equipped, dedicated reading and academic facility for the youth and would provide students with a conducive environment for studies, reading, research and preparation for competitive examinations.

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He informed that the two-storey library building would be constructed within the premises of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Sultanpur Lodhi. He said that the architectural drawings for the project have been specially prepared by the senior architect, Department of Architecture, Punjab, in consultation with the Public Works Department (PWD), Buildings and Roads (B&R), to ensure a modern, functional and aesthetically appealing structure.

The DC said that the proposed facility would be developed with a focus on providing a comfortable and dedicated learning environment for children, students and young aspirants. He said that it would serve as an important educational resource for Sultanpur Lodhi people and surrounding areas, offering them better opportunities for academic development and self-learning.

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He added that the library would play an important role in encouraging reading habits among youngsters at a time when access to knowledge, competitive examination resources and quality learning facilities was increasingly important.

Besides supporting students in their academic pursuits, the facility would also provide a platform for intellectual growth and the promotion of the rich spiritual and cultural heritage associated with Sultanpur Lodhi. The DC further stated that the Public Works Department (PWD B&R) would be executive agency of the project and directed the concerned officials to ensure timely completion of the project within six months.

He directed the executing agency to ensure high standards of construction quality and ensure strict adherence to the approved design, specifications and stipulated timeline. He said that the modern library would be a valuable addition to the educational infrastructure of Sultanpur Lodhi and would provide students and youth with a dedicated space to pursue knowledge, develop their abilities and prepare for future opportunities.

Besides, the DC also constituted a dedicated committee to oversee the installation of 2,200 streetlights across Sultanpur Lodhi. The committee will monitor the progress of the project, ensure effective coordination among the concerned departments and take necessary steps to ensure its timely completion while maintaining quality standards.