Sultanpur Lodhi MLA questions mining FIR, seeks CBI probe

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh has questioned the FIR registered in connection with an alleged illegal sand-mining operation at Khijarpur village in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi on October 17 and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Alleging that illegal mining had been rampant in the region for the past several years, Rana said the Sultanpur Lodhi case should be brought under the ambit of the CBI probe into alleged sand mining in Hoshiarpur.

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The MLA also alleged discrepancies in the registration numbers of vehicles mentioned in the FIR, claiming that these differed from those visible in videos released following the raid. The Kapurthala police, however, disputed his allegations.

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Rana alleged that illegal mining had been taking place along the Beas in Sultanpur Lodhi for the past four years due to a “police-political nexus”. He claimed that a raid by a Mining Department team from outside the area had led to the seizure of four tippers and a Poclain machine.

"The illegal mining work is going on under Billa, a contractor, who is from district Amritsar, who has rented a house just a km away from where the FIR has been registered," he said.

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Rana alleged, "In the FIR, a tipper number PB07 CN 9700 has been changed to CH 9700. And another vehicle number PB07 CE 9898 has been changed to - PB09, instead of PB07. Numbers were changed so that facts may not be proved in court and the culprits may not be nailed.”

According to the FIR, a joint team of the Mining Department and police found six tippers and two other vehicles at the site. The vehicles were seized. The registration numbers of two Tata Signa trucks mentioned in the FIR are at the centre of the MLA’s objections.

Talwandi Chaudharian SHO Sonamdeep Kaur rejected the allegation that vehicle numbers had deliberately been changed.