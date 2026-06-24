DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Sultanpur Lodhi Police arrest 2 in Jalandhar's Maqsudan firing case; seize firearms and narcotics

Sultanpur Lodhi Police arrest 2 in Jalandhar's Maqsudan firing case; seize firearms and narcotics

The accused were alleged associates of gangster Sonu Khatri, police claim one of the seized pistols was used in the firing incident

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:24 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police address a press briefing. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Sultanpur Lodhi police on Wednesday arrested two accused involved in the firing incident at the New Vegetable Market in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, and recovered two illegal pistols, 15 live cartridges, 100 gm of heroin, and 20 gm of ice from their possession.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill, accompanied by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhirendra Verma, said that on June 22, Sultanpur Lodhi police received a tip-off that Amandeep Singh, son of Gulzar Singh and a resident of Mohalla Karadgra, Sultanpur Lodhi, was present on Gazipur Road carrying illegal firearms.

Advertisement

Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Amandeep. During the search, police recovered a .30 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, as well as a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges.

Advertisement

During the interrogation, Amandeep disclosed that one of the weapons belonged to his associate, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Taharpur in SBS Nagar district.

He further revealed that the .30 bore pistol had been used in the recent firing incident at the New Vegetable Market, Maqsudan, in which Monu Puri sustained a bullet injury to his leg. SP Gill said that acting on Amandeep’s disclosure, the police arrested Gurpreet Singh.

Advertisement

Both the accused were produced before a local court, which granted the police a two-day remand. During the remand period, the police recovered an additional 100 gm of heroin, 20 gm of ice, and five more live .32 bore cartridges.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SP further said that preliminary investigation revealed that both Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh have criminal records, including involvement in murder cases, and have previously served jail terms. He added that the two are also key associates of gangster Sonu Khatri.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts