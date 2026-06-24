Sultanpur Lodhi police on Wednesday arrested two accused involved in the firing incident at the New Vegetable Market in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, and recovered two illegal pistols, 15 live cartridges, 100 gm of heroin, and 20 gm of ice from their possession.

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Addressing a press conference, SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill, accompanied by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhirendra Verma, said that on June 22, Sultanpur Lodhi police received a tip-off that Amandeep Singh, son of Gulzar Singh and a resident of Mohalla Karadgra, Sultanpur Lodhi, was present on Gazipur Road carrying illegal firearms.

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Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Amandeep. During the search, police recovered a .30 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, as well as a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges.

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During the interrogation, Amandeep disclosed that one of the weapons belonged to his associate, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Taharpur in SBS Nagar district.

He further revealed that the .30 bore pistol had been used in the recent firing incident at the New Vegetable Market, Maqsudan, in which Monu Puri sustained a bullet injury to his leg. SP Gill said that acting on Amandeep’s disclosure, the police arrested Gurpreet Singh.

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Both the accused were produced before a local court, which granted the police a two-day remand. During the remand period, the police recovered an additional 100 gm of heroin, 20 gm of ice, and five more live .32 bore cartridges.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SP further said that preliminary investigation revealed that both Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh have criminal records, including involvement in murder cases, and have previously served jail terms. He added that the two are also key associates of gangster Sonu Khatri.