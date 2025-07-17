DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Sultanpur Lodhi roads in disrepair; cause traffic woes, business losses

Sultanpur Lodhi roads in disrepair; cause traffic woes, business losses

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pothole-ridden roads continue to worsen amid ongoing rain in Sultanpur Lodhi. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

Sultanpur Lodhi’s roads, particularly Ber Sahib Road, have been in a state of severe disrepair for nearly two years, causing significant difficulties for residents, commuters and local businesses.

Advertisement

The damage, stemming from incomplete sewerage and infrastructure work, has left roads riddled with potholes, unfilled patches, and soft spots that frequently trap vehicles. During the monsoon season, muddy conditions worsen the situation, while dry spells bring thick layers of dust. Residents report that tractors, trolleys, trucks and other vehicles often get stuck, necessitating costly rescues by JCB operators, who charge between Rs 1,500 and 2,000 per vehicle.

The poor condition of these roads has taken a toll on local commerce. Gurdev Singh, a baker with a shop on Ber Sahib Road, said, “Last Diwali was difficult, and the upcoming Rakhi festival looks no better. The road is dusty on dry days and waterlogged during rains, which has led to a significant drop in sales.” Despite repeated assurances from authorities that repairs are forthcoming, only temporary measures such as gravel laying and leveling have been applied. Ahead of the recent visit by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the road was covered with stones, but since the underlying surface remains weak and ‘kaccha,’ these efforts have not been lasting.

Advertisement

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, pointed out that ongoing sewerage work in various colonies has contributed to the problem. “Many holes dug for sewerage are not properly filled, resulting in soft patches that increase the risk of accidents,” he said. He added that long farmers’ trolleys and tractors frequently get stuck on roads like Ber Sahib Road and the Sultanpur to Goindwal Sahib route, the latter being particularly accident-prone due to potholes and cracks.

As monsoon rains continue to batter the region and no permanent repairs are in sight, residents and businesses in Sultanpur Lodhi remain burdened by the poor state of their roads, facing ongoing disruption and financial losses.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts