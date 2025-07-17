Sultanpur Lodhi roads in disrepair; cause traffic woes, business losses

Sultanpur Lodhi’s roads, particularly Ber Sahib Road, have been in a state of severe disrepair for nearly two years, causing significant difficulties for residents, commuters and local businesses.

The damage, stemming from incomplete sewerage and infrastructure work, has left roads riddled with potholes, unfilled patches, and soft spots that frequently trap vehicles. During the monsoon season, muddy conditions worsen the situation, while dry spells bring thick layers of dust. Residents report that tractors, trolleys, trucks and other vehicles often get stuck, necessitating costly rescues by JCB operators, who charge between Rs 1,500 and 2,000 per vehicle.

The poor condition of these roads has taken a toll on local commerce. Gurdev Singh, a baker with a shop on Ber Sahib Road, said, “Last Diwali was difficult, and the upcoming Rakhi festival looks no better. The road is dusty on dry days and waterlogged during rains, which has led to a significant drop in sales.” Despite repeated assurances from authorities that repairs are forthcoming, only temporary measures such as gravel laying and leveling have been applied. Ahead of the recent visit by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the road was covered with stones, but since the underlying surface remains weak and ‘kaccha,’ these efforts have not been lasting.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, pointed out that ongoing sewerage work in various colonies has contributed to the problem. “Many holes dug for sewerage are not properly filled, resulting in soft patches that increase the risk of accidents,” he said. He added that long farmers’ trolleys and tractors frequently get stuck on roads like Ber Sahib Road and the Sultanpur to Goindwal Sahib route, the latter being particularly accident-prone due to potholes and cracks.

As monsoon rains continue to batter the region and no permanent repairs are in sight, residents and businesses in Sultanpur Lodhi remain burdened by the poor state of their roads, facing ongoing disruption and financial losses.