Sultanpur Lodhi to be developed as major religious tourism centre: DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, February 28

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi would be developed as a major religious tourism centre under the Smart City project.

Reviewing the ongoing development projects under the Smart City project here today during a meeting with the officials of various departments, the Deputy Commissioner directed them to work with dedication to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing development work.

He also directed the officials of the Public Works Department to pay special attention to the quality of road construction to connect the Sultanpur Lodhi city with four lane roads.

Notably, the work on 17.40-km long road from Mundi Morh to Sultanpur Lodhi and Dadwindi to Sultanpur Lodhi is currently under way at a cost of Rs 74.11 crore. It would ensure better road connectivity to the holy city for pilgrims.

He also reviewed the progress of the project of establishing four schools in Sultanpur Lodhi as smart schools at a cost of Rs 14 crore, which include a government school for boys, a government school for girls, a primary School and a boarding school.

Besides, he also inspected progress on solar power projects by the PEDA which was near completion.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the construction of smart parks at Mori Mohalla, Baba Jawala Singh in the city. He asked the MC officials to ensure plantation in parks.

Taking a note of the delay in the work of STPs, Sarangal has directed the Sewerage Board officials to complete the work on the sewage treatment plant by the end of June this year.

Discussing the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) under the Safe City project, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officials of the Public Works Department to complete the project at the earliest. Under this, a total of 250 CCTV cameras would be installed for security in the city. These CCTV cameras will be linked to a centralised control centre.

Dwelling on the maintenance of the historic Qila Sarai, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Department of Archaeology has been instructed to speed up the work of the department.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked officials to submit weekly progress reports regarding the progress of the smart city projects.