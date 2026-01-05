Sultanpur Lodhi ward delimitation notification issued

The government has issued a fresh notification for ward delimitation in Sultanpur Lodhi, signaling possible changes in the city’s political and administrative landscape ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

The notification, released by the Department of Local Government, outlines the creation and restructuring of wards within the municipal council limits, a move that may significantly impact electoral dynamics.

As per the notification, a total of 13 wards have been constituted in the city. Of these, five wards have been reserved for women candidates, while three wards earmarked for Scheduled Caste women, Scheduled Castes, and backward classes, in accordance with statutory reservation norms. The remaining wards will be open category seats. Officials indicated that the reservation and delimitation exercise has been carried out based on population data and existing guidelines.

Sources in the administration stated that several ward boundaries have been altered under the new arrangement, which could influence traditional vote banks and political strategies. The changes are also linked to ongoing urban development initiatives, including Smart City-related works and expansion of municipal infrastructure, which have led to demographic shifts in certain localities.

The notification has been made public to invite objections and suggestions from residents and stakeholders within the stipulated time frame. After considering public feedback, the final ward structure will be notified, following which the election process is expected to move forward.

Meanwhile, the revised delimitation has already triggered political reactions, with some leaders expressing concerns over the redrawing of boundaries, while others have welcomed the move as a step toward fair representation. The final outcome is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral contest in Sultanpur Lodhi.