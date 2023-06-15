 Summer Camp at Innocent Hearts : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Summer Camp at Innocent Hearts

Summer Camp at Innocent Hearts


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A 10-day long summer camp at Innocent Hearts School Green Model Town and Kapurthala Road Branch concluded on Wednesday. Many cultural programs were organised by the children on this occasion. Dr. Palak Gupta Bowry (Director-CSR, Innocent Hearts) was the chief guest. In Instrumental music, the students showcased their talent by playing various instruments like drum, piano and guitar. Children were divided into different groups and showcased their best skills in Western dance, Bollywood style, freestyle, tutting dance, classical fusion, and urban hip-hop dance. In public speaking, the children gave a beautiful presentation of the art of reading with confidence, and efficient communication skills. Under art, students displayed their creativity through Lippen Art, Marble Art, and colouring while using oil pastels, water colouring, and gift wrapping.

IOT Exhibition at Lyallpur Khalsa

An IOT exhibition and design expo was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. It was a show window of customised designer products, stationery, wall art, digital illustrations and IOT innovative projects were also showcased. The exhibits designed by the budding designers with the full support of the faculty were on sale at reasonable prices to motivate students. The Director Academic Affairs, Sukhbir Singh Chatha, congratulated and encouraged the department for organising such events.

Students Promote Biodiversity

The students from CT Public School participated in the International Biological Diversity Day event at Pushpa Gujral Science City. The event was organised in collaboration with the Punjab Biodiversity Board and aimed to promote and raise awareness about biodiversity. Several schools participated in the event and participated in various activities, including face painting and poster-making competitions. The competition theme was "From Agreement To Action: Building Back Biodiversity." Shreya of Plus One won the first prize in poster making. Tushti from class ninth and Yangdol from class XI won the second prize in the face tattoo-making competition. The winning participants received awards, and all participants received certificates of participation. Dheeru Narang trained and mentored students for the event.

College student 1st in GNDU exams

Harsimran of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the first position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of Bachelor of Vocation (Printing Technology) semester III by getting 338 marks out of 400, whereas Diksha and Karan Singh bagged 2nd and 3rd position by getting 324 and 312 marks respectively in the same class. Principal of the College Prof. Jasreen Kaur and President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, PG Department of Computer Science & IT, and Dr. Manpreet Singh Lehal were also present on this occasion.

DAV College Student Clears UGC-NET

Simmi Agarwal, a pass-out of the Commerce Department of DAV College has cleared the UGC-NET test. Principal Rajesh Kumar and Commerce Department Head Prof Ashok Kapoor have congratulated Simmi and her parents on her achievement and for bringing laurels to the alma mater. Principal Kumar praised the faculty of commerce for the hard work behind her success.

