Summer camp for children

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CJS Public School organised a summer camp under the guidance of management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. The summer camp is being organised from June 6 to June 11 for students of Class Nursery to V. During the camp, various activities such as pool party, dance, best out of waste, aerobics and fireless cooking are being organised. Students have already enjoyed a lot in pool party. While splashing water, they beat the heat with full fun and rocked the dancing floor on dance beats. Under fireless cooking, items such as lemonade, Monaco crunch and sandwiches were made by little ones. They are learning to make best use of waste material by making beautiful photo frames. Students are also learning aerobics to stay fit and healthy. All activities are entertaining and are being fully enjoyed by the students. Chairperson Neena Mittal and the Principal appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students.

Kids learn survival skills

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised Summer Camp 2022-23 for its students. It comprised of fun-filled activities such as yoga, karate, dance, cooking without fire and pot painting. In this summer camp, the children learnt basic survival skills. The children loved the activities full of life and thrill. It was a great moment for them to chill in summer vibes around them and to get away from school’s studies for some time. Group of State Public Schools president Dr Narotam Singh, along with Principal Savina Bahl, felt elated to see the children dipped in ocean of joy.

Fifth annual alumni meet

To relive the memories associated with the college, the St Soldier Law College Alumni Association organised the fifth annual alumni meet at the college. On the occasion, St Soldier Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were the chief guests, who were welcomed by College Director Dr Subhash Sharma and the staff. About 150 alumni of LLB, BA LLB, BCom LLB and BBA LLB participated in the meet. The meet started with kirtan. The students were happy and got emotional while sharing their memories at the college. Chopra in his address extended his best wishes to all alumni. He appreciated the working of the alumni association and the achievements of the college. He said St Soldier Law College is the best in the group and has also got the title of Best Law College in Punjab. The students of the college presented shabad kirtan, sang folk songs and performed giddha, which was well received by the audience.

Workshop on NEP-2020

Ivy World School organised a one-day workshop on the New Education Policy-2020. The workshop aimed at guiding the educators to implement the NEP, to offer suggestions to enhance the existing practices and knowledge regarding the curriculum. Resource person Dr Radha Singh stated that the policy was based on the pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability and will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub. She expressed the importance of using a holistic and multidisciplinary approach which will enable the learners to adapt and reinvent themselves to the demands of socio-cultural changes. Dr Radha Singh stressed on incorporating 4Cs (communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking) and 21st century skills in the lessons taught. Also, there was a question and answer session in which the educators expressed their concerns and raised their queries which were successfully addressed by the resource person. Principal S Chauhan acknowledged the fact that the students can’t be taught using old traditional ways. She stated that the policy envisions a complete overhaul and re-energising of the education system to deliver high-quality education with equity and inclusion. She added that it is the need of the hour to move from rote learning to experiential learning, from knowledge-based to skill-based and the education has to be based on competency and skill development. Director Aditi Vasal expressed that the NEP will bring complete transformation among knowledge seekers.

plantation programme by cadets

To encourage people to address climate change by planting trees, the air wing of NCC cadets of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a tree-plantation programme. The cadets planted saplings as a token of love and respect to Mother Nature, making a modest but meaningful contribution. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra addressed the cadets by saying that such initiatives on one hand bring constructive changes and on the other hand set an example for others to follow. He complimented the cadets for this endeavour and encouraged them to keep up the excellent job throughout their lives. Flying Officer Dr Manpreet Singh Lehal also motivated the students, emphasising on the necessity of planting as well as caring for the saplings. The passionate and enthusiastic members planted a variety of saplings in the college campus and also took an oath to nurture and protect them.

Farewell party at DIPS IMT

A farewell party was organised at DIPS IMT for the students who started their new path of life by completing their graduation and post-graduation in the 2022 session. In the beginning of the party, students of junior classes welcomed their teachers and seniors with flowers. A cultural programme was organised by the students for the entertainment of all. In this, children presented dance, giddha, bhangra, skit, Hindi and Punjabi solo songs. They organised fashion show for the seniors in which all seniors walked on the ramp and demonstrated their talent. In the first round of the fashion show, everyone walked on the ramp. In the second round, teachers asked questions related to their upcoming career and future. On the basis of this round, Miss and Mr Farewell were selected. In this, Manjinder Singh won the title of Mr and Bhavna won the title of Miss Dips IMT Farewell. Nitika, Bhavna, Prachi, Mandeep and Kiran were encouraged by giving prizes for their excellent performances during the programme. Director Dr KK Handoo while wishing all students, asked them to move forward in their life with same dedication. He said if any career-related suggestion is needed in life, then the teachers will always support them and help them make the right decisions.

World Oceans Day observed

Eklavya School observed World Oceans Day to raise awareness among the children to protect and preserve the oceans. To mark the day, various activities were conducted during the summer camp at the school .The celebration commenced with an inspiring quote from Angel of Class IV, followed by a motivational speech by educator Anchal. Her speech unfolded many wonders about the ocean and induced responsibility in each student to preserve oceans. Chairman of the school JK Gupta and Director of the school Seema Handa motivated the students to build a connection with oceans by keeping them clean. The students of pre-primary and middle school gave their contribution towards the day by performing an array of activities such as slogan writing, face painting and poster making. Painting made by Jishaan, Snehit, Ishita, Mirayah, Manleen and Naira of UKG were appreciated by one and all. Videos made by students of Class V showed the true understanding of the ocean and how humanity relates to it. Principal of the school Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra applauded the efforts of the students and staff.

World No Tobacco Day observed

The cadets of NCC observed World No Tobacco Day by preparing posters on a related theme. The day was observed from homes under the supervision of ANO Lieut Rupali Razdan. Principal Dr Navjot praised the posters made by NCC cadets and also appreciated the efforts of Lieut Razdan.

Trip for MSc Botany students

The PG Department of Botany of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, organised a field study trip for the students of MSc (Botany) Sem II and IV and also for UG students to Manali and Manikaran. During the visit, the students trek to Jogni waterfall and collected various plant specimens. Students also visited Hidimba Temple, Vashishtha Temple and Gurdwara Sahib at Manikaran. Dr Shaveta Chauhan and Harpreet, faculty members of the Botany Department, accompanied the students. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen told the students about the importance of such trips during student life. She said such trips provide wonderful opportunity to learn and explore nature with element of fun. Head of Department Dr Anjana Bhatia said it was a great learning experience for Botany students to go on such field trips.

GNDU syndicate nomination

Lyallpur Khalsa College Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra has been nominated as a member syndicate of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Vice-Chancellor of the university Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu nominated Dr Samra for the office, owing to his relentless contribution to the field of academics. Dr Samra has also been a senator of Guru Nanak Dev University. He is currently a member of Sports Committee of Guru Nanak Dev University, College Development Council, Academic Council, Youth Welfare Advisory Committee, Sports Committee and Rule and Regulation Committee. He is also a member of the POE Baramula Advisory Committee (J&K), Non-Government College Management Federation of Punjab and Chandigarh, Academic Council Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Padhiana and also a member of the Academic Council, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala. Dr Samra has also been the president of the Principals’ Association of Colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University for the past six consecutive years. Dr Samra expressed his sense of gratitude towards Dr Jaspal Sandhu for this felicitation. The Governing Council of the college and the staff congratulated Dr Samra for this honour.

College orientation programme

An orientation programme for new students of Class XI was organised at the Trinity College auditorium. A total of 57 students attended the event. The programme was specifically conducted in order to welcome the new students in the Trinity family. Father William Sahota (Asst Director), Dr Ajay Prashar (Principal) and Sister Preema, counsellor, were present at the function. Asst Prof Samriti welcomed the new students. During the programme, the dignitaries enlightened the students with the different topics such as values of human life, different facilities, opportunities, aim, vision, and mission, discipline, rules and time table etc. of the college and made students familiar with the institution. Asst Prof Simpi through her PPT explained students about different features of the college. Asst Prof Suresh Lokhande, Asst Prof Varsha and Asst Prof Dr Monika took their own classes on a campus tour and made them visit different departments of the college and interacted with the HODs.

Students shine in varsity exams

Hoshiarpur: Principal of Hoshiarpur DAV College Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar said in Panjab University, Chandigarh, MCom (Semester III) exams, Dally secured the first position in the institution by scoring 1,813 (86.33%) marks out of 2,100 and Jyoti Saini secured the second position with 1,762 marks (83.90%). Priyanka stood third with 1,760 marks (83.81%). College Managing Committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and Secretary DL Anand also conveyed wishes to the meritorious students. /oc