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Home / Jalandhar / Summit conquered, climber feted for scaling Nepal’s Mt Ama Dablam

Summit conquered, climber feted for scaling Nepal’s Mt Ama Dablam

Shares her 6,812-m ascent with climbing enthusiasts

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:02 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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Sukhbir Kaur Ball being honoured after her successful summit, in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday.
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Sukhbir Kaur Ball, better known as “Sukhi Ball”, has brought pride to Punjab by successfully scaling Nepal’s Mount Ama Dablam, a peak that stands at an elevation of 6,812m and is said to be one of the most technical of treks. A resident of Chehal village in Patiala district, she celebrated her achievement by waving her chunni atop the peak, sending out a message of courage and determination.

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To honour her remarkable feat, a special felicitation programme was organised at Hoshiarpur under the leadership of mountaineer Gurcharan Singh, Talwinder Chandigarh and Hardeep Johal. The event also gained significance as Singh, who recently returned after completing the Mount Everest Base Camp trek last month, shared his experiences with fellow trekkers.

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During the interaction, Ball spoke about her climbing journey in detail, describing every camp, the difficult stretches, weather conditions and the emotional highs and lows she experienced during the expedition. The audience listened attentively as she narrated instances of snowfall and the spiritual calm she felt during the climb, comparing the journey to a pilgrimage through the Himalayas.

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Singh, meanwhile, said the climber had shown that dedication and courage can take people to the highest peaks of the world, adding, “Her achievement will inspire many young girls and adventure lovers to dream big and believe in themselves.”

Several trekking enthusiasts and members of adventure clubs attended the event, including representatives from Hike and Trek Club, THHT Club and SHTC Club. International cyclist Balraj Singh Chauhan also participated in the event.

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